Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerOct 20, 2021

I had the delightful privilege of putting a line in the waters of the Atlantic last week. Now, I’m

nothing of a master angler, but I have enjoyed fishing the Carolina coastal waters for nearly five

decades. Not every day is a good one and obviously some are better than others. But one thing

I have realized is that your next catch is only a cast away.

 

Not even the champion fisherman catches a trophy with every cast. In fact, I would guess

there are more casts than catches on even the best of days.

 

What’s my takeaway from all this? I don’t know what you are fishing for in life and the answers

don’t seem to come. Don’t give up. Keep trying. Keep looking. Keep casting. If the disciples

hadn’t have thrown their nets in that one last time, they wouldn’t have known the joy awaiting

them.

 

In the words of Galatians 6;9, let us not grow weary in doing good; in time we will reap a

harvest.

Who knows, that bountiful Blessing may come with the next cast. Don’t stop now.

  • WALLY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

