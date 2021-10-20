Wednesday Word

I had the delightful privilege of putting a line in the waters of the Atlantic last week. Now, I’m
nothing of a master angler, but I have enjoyed fishing the Carolina coastal waters for nearly five
decades. Not every day is a good one and obviously some are better than others. But one thing
I have realized is that your next catch is only a cast away.
Not even the champion fisherman catches a trophy with every cast. In fact, I would guess
there are more casts than catches on even the best of days.
What’s my takeaway from all this? I don’t know what you are fishing for in life and the answers
don’t seem to come. Don’t give up. Keep trying. Keep looking. Keep casting. If the disciples
hadn’t have thrown their nets in that one last time, they wouldn’t have known the joy awaiting
them.
In the words of Galatians 6;9, let us not grow weary in doing good; in time we will reap a
harvest.
Who knows, that bountiful Blessing may come with the next cast. Don’t stop now.
- WALLY
