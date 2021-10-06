Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Verne HillOct 06, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Tales from the Gazebo

 

If you haven’t heard, there is a fair happening in Winston-Salem.

And WBFJ is once again broadcasting LVE from the Gazebo at the Carolina Classic Fair.

Something we have done since 2000.

 

You never know who will stop by the Gazebo – from the familiar long-time listener to the curious stranger – all with a story to share.

On Sunday, while I was manning the broadcast chair at the Gazebo, a gentleman and his family stopped by. The wife and kids rushed to play Plinko and the dad sat down.  He had a service dog. And a story.

‘Phil’ recently rededicated his life to Christ.  Being a veteran, he suffers from PTSD and his service dog  (Ezekiel, ‘Zeek’ for short) has been a tremendous help in having a more ‘normal’ life. And the family LOVES the music and ministry of WBFJ which plays a part in their daily walk with Christ.

God uses all things to bring about His glory and healing – from the natural to the supernatural – to accomplish His will in our lives (Romans 8:28).

  • VERNE

Note: The group that connected Zeek and his new Veteran partner is Saving Grace K-9s based in Lexington.

Their program is 100% free to combat Veterans living in North Carolina.

https://savinggracek9s.org/how-we-help/

 

How We Help Combat Veterans | Saving Grace K9s North Carolina

We facilitate service dog training between combat veterans with PTSD in North Carolina and Local Rescue Dogs. If you are a combat Veteran living in North Carolina and can COMMIT to a 6-8 month training in our Lexington, NC, facility, please apply now.

savinggracek9s.org
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostIf you suffer from back pain, you're not alone.
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

If you suffer from back pain, you’re not alone.

Verne HillOct 06, 2021

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS

Verne HillOct 06, 2021

Wednesday News, October 06, 2021

Verne HillOct 06, 2021

Community Events

Aug
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Oct 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed especially cereal, crackers & canned meats. as well as other grocery items for their food. Also, volunteers and volunteer groups are needed for special projects. Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes