Tales from the Gazebo
If you haven’t heard, there is a fair happening in Winston-Salem.
And WBFJ is once again broadcasting LVE from the Gazebo at the Carolina Classic Fair.
Something we have done since 2000.
You never know who will stop by the Gazebo – from the familiar long-time listener to the curious stranger – all with a story to share.
On Sunday, while I was manning the broadcast chair at the Gazebo, a gentleman and his family stopped by. The wife and kids rushed to play Plinko and the dad sat down. He had a service dog. And a story.
‘Phil’ recently rededicated his life to Christ. Being a veteran, he suffers from PTSD and his service dog (Ezekiel, ‘Zeek’ for short) has been a tremendous help in having a more ‘normal’ life. And the family LOVES the music and ministry of WBFJ which plays a part in their daily walk with Christ.
God uses all things to bring about His glory and healing – from the natural to the supernatural – to accomplish His will in our lives (Romans 8:28).
- VERNE
Note: The group that connected Zeek and his new Veteran partner is Saving Grace K-9s based in Lexington.
Their program is 100% free to combat Veterans living in North Carolina.
https://savinggracek9s.org/how-we-help/
|How We Help Combat Veterans | Saving Grace K9s North Carolina
We facilitate service dog training between combat veterans with PTSD in North Carolina and Local Rescue Dogs. If you are a combat Veteran living in North Carolina and can COMMIT to a 6-8 month training in our Lexington, NC, facility, please apply now.
savinggracek9s.org
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- If you suffer from back pain, you’re not alone. - October 6, 2021
- Wednesday Word - October 6, 2021
- “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” on PBS - October 6, 2021