Wednesday Word

Tales from the Gazebo

If you haven’t heard, there is a fair happening in Winston-Salem.

And WBFJ is once again broadcasting LVE from the Gazebo at the Carolina Classic Fair.

Something we have done since 2000.

You never know who will stop by the Gazebo – from the familiar long-time listener to the curious stranger – all with a story to share.

On Sunday, while I was manning the broadcast chair at the Gazebo, a gentleman and his family stopped by. The wife and kids rushed to play Plinko and the dad sat down. He had a service dog. And a story.

‘Phil’ recently rededicated his life to Christ. Being a veteran, he suffers from PTSD and his service dog (Ezekiel, ‘Zeek’ for short) has been a tremendous help in having a more ‘normal’ life. And the family LOVES the music and ministry of WBFJ which plays a part in their daily walk with Christ.

God uses all things to bring about His glory and healing – from the natural to the supernatural – to accomplish His will in our lives (Romans 8:28).

VERNE

Note: The group that connected Zeek and his new Veteran partner is Saving Grace K-9s based in Lexington.

Their program is 100% free to combat Veterans living in North Carolina.

https://savinggracek9s.org/how-we-help/