Wednesday Word

Kurt Myers Sep 29, 2021

“Classic” God Moments

So here we are, just a few short days from the opening of the fair. WBFJ’s biggest live broadcast undertaking (outside the radio station) each year. I’m fully aware of the controversy surrounding the name change and the Covid protocols that are being mandated this year. But beyond the opinions on both sides and the arguments it can create. God has and continues to opened this door of opportunity and the reasons as to why we are at the fair and why we do what we do there is three-fold…

  •  to evangelize the fairgrounds by being a light of the gospel
  •  to build community through fellowship with believers and non-believers
  •  to promote local non-profit ministries and help raise funds for them

You may or may not agree of WBFJ’s involvement at this year’s fair, and that’s fine, but we see it as a “mission field” moment to seize. Throughout our 20-year run at the fair, I’ve prayed for people, delivered a Bible to a fair worker once, and the staff has seen its share of “city on a hill” moments too. I don’t mention this as being boastful, but more on how God has given WBFJ an opportunity for “God Moments” in the mist of a mission field (aka the fairgrounds). Some or maybe most days at the fair seem pretty ordinary, but rest assured God is working in the spiritual realm as souls are in the balance!

So beyond the fair food, rides, exhibits, etc. and in the spirit of this 10-day opportunity God has laid out for us, please pray for WBFJ as we do what we know God has called us to do… encourage, disciple and unify. Now… let’s go play Plinko!!

You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.

Matthew 5:14

Kurt

