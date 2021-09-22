Wednesday Word

Drifters. Not talking about the “Up on the roof guys”. I am talking about people, especially believers. Many of us have done a little drifting in our walk from time to time. It is easy to do if you are in the wrong relationship, in a wrong place at the wrong time, or just nosing around in darkness where no Child of the Light belongs.

Most of the time the Holy Spirit or a bad outcome wakes us up before we venture so far from shore that we lose sight of “home”. The big problem comes when slowly drift so far, we lose sight of “shore”–lose our spiritual bearing, lose our way.

Years ago, while I was serving at WIVV Missionary Radio on the Island of Vieques, PR I met a pastor, fisherman named Santiago Diaz. He lived just a block or two from the radio station and became a good friend. I also enjoyed his family fellowship and their cooking, except for that “fish eye soup” that is “so good for you!” One evening Pastor Santiago told me a true story that I will never forget.

He left ESPERANZA, the little village on the coast, early morning on a routine day of fishing. He launched out a way but his custom was to not venture out so far as to lose sight of land.

The day wore on and the fishing was good. But as the sun started going down he realized in the heat of the day and caught up in the moment, he had not been paying attention and had lost sight of land. His world suddenly became all blue. All he could see was blue sky and blue water in every direction.

He knew he wasn’t that far from home, but Esperanza was in what direction? Maybe go 40 miles and possibly hit St. Thomas, 60 miles and land in St, Croix or go hundreds of miles and never see any land. A little bit of drifting had led him into a point of near panic!

As the sun was heading over the horizon, getting darker by the minute, Pastor was praying for help. He was a seasoned fisherman and remained fairly calm but he knew he must soon be heading in one direction or the other. He really needed to hear from the Lord!

When you bow in prayer, don’t forget to look up for the answer. When Pastor did, he saw a small blinking light in the far distance. His heart danced inside him. He knew that little blinking light was the beacon on the WIVV Radio Tower just blocks from his house. He knew if he followed the light, he would find his way home.

If you have stayed with the story this far, you are probably not a “Drifter” but you can be the “light”. We live in a dark world. People have lost their way. Many desperately need “light”. Can you help?

And if you ever do find yourself drifting, remember, “If you follow the LIGHT, you will find your way home!”

Papa John

PS… ESPERANZA is the Spanish word for “hope”.