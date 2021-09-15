Search
Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerSep 15, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Proverbs 3:5-6

5Trust in the Lord with all your heart
and lean not on your own understanding;
in all your ways submit to him,
and he will make your paths straight.

 

Last Friday it was my turn to deliver the Birthday Bundle.  After getting the address from our winner I thought I was just heading to Thomasville.  I then came to the station, picked up the goodies, put the address in my phone’s Google Map and hit Start.  About 15 minutes into the drive I realized then I was driving into uncharted territory…for me anyway!  I made several turns onto unfamiliar roads until I was directed right up to the driveway of my destination.

After dropping off the goodies and chatting for a bit, I set off to come back to the station.  I looked at my phone in its holder and thought, Na, I can remember how to get back. No problem!  Famous last words!  It wasn’t too long into the drive when my daughter called and, at about the same time, I realized that nothing looked familiar.  I had driven right past the 1st turn I needed to make.  We got off the phone, I turned around and headed back to the correct turn.

Another few miles down the road came my 2nd realization that I’d missed another turn.  I slowed down to turn around into a driveway when I saw a sign next to it that said “NOT A TURN AROUND!”  Apparently, I wasn’t the 1st to miss my turn.  After going up the road a bit further (I wasn’t about to use that guy’s driveway!) I turned around in some grass, went back to my missed turn, got my bearings and made it back safely.

I believe God used this little journey to show me something.  It is often so easy for me to think “I’ve got this” and take off on my own way.  I can also get easily distracted, stop paying attention to God’s direction and find myself lost again.  There may be a sign along the way that warns me others have tried this way and failed.  They needed to turn around quickly but couldn’t because someone said “Not here you can’t.”

There’s only one path that leads to eternal life, one place to find the truth and one Christ to follow.  If we seek His direction, read and study His word and listen to His direction, the Path will lead us right to our destination.

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

