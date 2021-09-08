Wednesday Word

Search
Your Family Station
Wally Decker Sep 08, 2021

More musings from my travels.

There is a stretch of road in Southeastern Kentucky where highway signs give notice to a particular church ahead – usually about a quarter mile in advance.  I’ve always found this to be a quaint nicety of this particular culture.  No need to miss a House of Worship when you know it’s around the next corner.

How about us?  Are we properly prepared to worship?  Do we adequately anticipate hearing from the Lord?  In Exodus 19, God instructed the Children of Israel to consecrate themselves for two days in preparation to worship Him.  Hebrews 10 encourages us to draw near to God with a sincere heart and with the full assurance that faith brings, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and having our bodies washed with pure water.

It seems like a little preparation can go a long way.  Definitely worth the time and effort of the investment.

Perhaps then we can join our voices with the Psalmist:

Come and see what God has done,
    his awesome deeds for mankind!

Come and hear, all you who fear God;
    let me tell you what he has done for me.

Praise be to God,
    who has not rejected my prayer
    or withheld his love from me!


As we find ourselves on the highway of life today, may we be looking for those road signs that lead us to worship.  We certainly don’t want to miss it!

  WALLY
Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm
