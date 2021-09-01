Wednesday Word

Yesterday I celebrated my mama’s 6th birthday in heaven, she would have been 93. Today I celebrate my sister’s birthday, we won’t discuss which one. Both are celebrations, yet very different. Isn’t this the way we all live!!!!! We celebrate and grieve all in the same moment!!! We are happy and sad, mad and glad, proclaiming and retreating all in the same moment!!!!

What do we do with all of the conflicts in our hearts and lives? We run to Jesus and hold onto Him with all we have!!! We trust Him to be with us, walk or carry us through whatever we face!!!

I have my favorite scriptures and passages, along with favorite worship music that helps to encourage my heart!

Psalm 91, He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.” https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+91&version=ESV

Psalm 121, I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the Lord, the Maker of heaven and earth. https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+121&version=ESV

Psalm 27:1,”The LORD is my light and my salvation— whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life— of whom shall I be afraid?”

Psalm 34:4, “I sought the LORD, and he answered me; he delivered me from all my fears.”

Isaiah 41:10, “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

Isaiah 40:31, but they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.

Just a few of the scriptures the Lord has used in this season, so any more!

Stand in Your Love https://youtu.be/1T2tMt0Ky6g

Speak to the Mountain https://youtu.be/1v24vlJTq4Q

Run to the Father https://youtu.be/HTHS4W1bPj8

I Speak Jesus https://youtu.be/IBVEZeCP3KI

Dancing on the Waves https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8UUZXgKo7ic

My Jesus https://youtu.be/FW5o2uBeMWQ

The Blessing https://youtu.be/Zp6aygmvzM4

To name just a few, there are so many songs that the Lord speaks to me through, changes daily!!!!!

If we aren’t going through something, we will be. Let’s all agree to lift, pray, and encourage one another!!! Cheering each other on to the finish line!!!

We are so thankful for each of you that make up our WBFJ Family! Please tell us some of your favorite scriptures and songs that the Lord uses to encourage your heart!!!!!!!! Share with us any prayer requests you may have!!!! We do want to surround you in prayer, holding up your arms as Aaron did for Moses!!!

Listen to win between today and next Wednesday for the opportunity to attend the movie Show Me the Father on Thursday, Sept 9.

Join us at the Carolina Classic Fair, Oct 1-10 – if you are looking for volunteer opportunity, bonnie@wbfj.fm

Mark your calendar for our WBFJ Fair Concert on Oct 6, Baylor Wilson & Andrew Ripp

Please say hello! We would love to see you !!!!!