Wednesday Word

D I F F E R E N T

A few weeks ago as the NFL training camps opened for all 32-teams,

something happened at the Pittsburgh Steelers camp that had all the media buzzing.

All-pro and Super Bowl champ Ben Roethlisberger showed up wearing a t-shirt that had one word on it, “different.”

This sent all the sports and social media into a frenzy trying to figure out what this meant in regards

to the upcoming season. Was it that the 39 year-old Roethlisberger in his 18th season showed up

lean and trimmer than previous years, or could it be the fact that the Steelers roster

had undergone so many off-season changes. So many diverse meanings, but what was the reason?

When the 6-5, 250 pound quarterback was asked about it, he said he was friends with Christian artist Micah Tyler

who had given the shirt to him. When Micah Tyler heard the news, he said, “I always dreamed of being on ESPN,

but never for fashion purposes!” Tyler goes on to share, “It’s been crazy to hear so many people talk about

the shirt that represents a song that’s so special to me.”

Now I don’t know if “Big Ben” is a Christian or not, nor am I a Roethlisberger or Steelers fan, but you’ve got to admit,

he sure stirred things up by simply wearing a one-word t-shirt. Every day, whether we realize it or not,

we influence people and they influence us as well. So I pose this question to you…

As a Christ-follower, how are you influencing people around you non-verbally? Something to ponder…

Let your light so shine before men, that they may see

your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.

Matthew 5:16 (NKJV)

Kurt