Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Verne HillAug 18, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

“And I don’t want to miss it
I don’t want to miss a thing
So, I climbed up in a Sycamore tree
‘Cause I don’t want to miss a thing”

 

Singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb shares the deeper meaning behind her latest song “I Don’t Want to Miss It”

“In the midst of visiting some of the deepest places of pain in my own story, I encountered the kindness and empathy of God in a palpable way. When you taste something that sweet, the beauty of being broken AND beloved, you don’t ever want to miss out on that sweetness again.

This song “I Don’t Want To Miss It” is a prayer, asking God to help me tune into the melody He sings over me and over every image-bearing soul on the face of the earth. I don’t want to miss out on the beauty of that for myself or for anyone else. I guess you could say this song is me asking God to turn up the volume of the song of Love He sings over every one of us.”

 

In that same song, Ellie Holcomb mentions a Sycamore tree, a reference to the story of Zacchaeus. The chief tax collector, the Bible explains in Luke 19:1-10 NIV, was short in stature and the crowd was obstructing his view. So, he climbs that tree where he’s finally able to capture a glimpse of Jesus. Because of this story, the sycamore has become somewhat of a symbol of ‘clarity’.

Zacchaeus desired to see Jesus, and he took action.

 

Maybe you have claimed this well known verse in Jeremiah…

“I know the plans that I have for you, declares the LORD.

They are plans for peace and not disaster,

plans to give you a future filled with hope.”

-Jeremiah 29:11

 

The following verses in Jeremiah 29 (12-14) bring ‘action’ to the promise of salvation…

“Then you will call to me. You will come and pray to me, and I will hear you. 

When you look for me, you will find me.

When you wholeheartedly seek me, 

I will let you find me, declares the LORD.”

Jeremiah 29:12-14, 2021

 

BTW: The sycamore tree is a symbol of strength, protection and reliability.

Just like my Jesus.  Seek Him and you WILL find Him!

 

-Verne

 

Ellie Holcomb’s latest project is called ‘Canyon’ which includes the single “I Don’t Want to Miss It”

Reference Links: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/news/ellie-holcomb-drops-new-song-i-dont-want-to-miss-it/

https://classroom.synonym.com/what-does-the-sycamore-tree-symbolize-12080014.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Heavenly Cake Night @ The Carolina Classic Fair.

Wally DeckerAug 18, 2021

Triad DMV offices closed due to COVID exposure

Verne HillAug 18, 2021

Breaking: T-Mobile confirms data breach

Verne HillAug 18, 2021

Community Events

Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Aug
1
Sun
all-day WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
WBFJ “Heavenly Cake” Contest
Aug 1 – Sep 1 all-day
WBFJ encourages you to fix your favorite “heavenly cake” and enter it in this year’s Carolina Classic Fair! There is also a Youth Division (ages 7-17) Grand Prize: $500 (adult division)  /  $125 (youth division)[...]
Aug
15
Sun
all-day Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center @ Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center (Asheboro)
Aug 15 – Aug 20 all-day
Activities include: Swimming, Fishing, Hiking, Camping, Team Building Course & more! Registration: http://www.mtshepherd.org 336.629.4085 Mt. Shepherd Retreat Center is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Throughout the year groups and individuals come to enjoy[...]
Aug
16
Mon
all-day Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Camp Kaleideum (Downtown) @ Kaleideum (Downtown)
Aug 16 – Aug 20 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camp is for boys and girls (age 3 -2nd[...]
all-day Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Camp Kaleideum (North) @ Kaleideum - North (Winston-Salem)
Aug 16 – Aug 20 all-day
At Camp Kaleideum you can explore everything from bubbles and slime to coding and building, from art and arcades to the oceans and the Olympics! Day Camps are for boys and girls (Kindergarten – 8th[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes