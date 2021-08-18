Wednesday Word

“And I don’t want to miss it

I don’t want to miss a thing

So, I climbed up in a Sycamore tree

‘Cause I don’t want to miss a thing”

Singer-songwriter Ellie Holcomb shares the deeper meaning behind her latest song “I Don’t Want to Miss It”…

“In the midst of visiting some of the deepest places of pain in my own story, I encountered the kindness and empathy of God in a palpable way. When you taste something that sweet, the beauty of being broken AND beloved, you don’t ever want to miss out on that sweetness again.

This song “I Don’t Want To Miss It” is a prayer, asking God to help me tune into the melody He sings over me and over every image-bearing soul on the face of the earth. I don’t want to miss out on the beauty of that for myself or for anyone else. I guess you could say this song is me asking God to turn up the volume of the song of Love He sings over every one of us.”

In that same song, Ellie Holcomb mentions a Sycamore tree, a reference to the story of Zacchaeus. The chief tax collector, the Bible explains in Luke 19:1-10 NIV, was short in stature and the crowd was obstructing his view. So, he climbs that tree where he’s finally able to capture a glimpse of Jesus. Because of this story, the sycamore has become somewhat of a symbol of ‘clarity’.

Zacchaeus desired to see Jesus, and he took action.

Maybe you have claimed this well known verse in Jeremiah…

“I know the plans that I have for you, declares the LORD.

They are plans for peace and not disaster,

plans to give you a future filled with hope.”

-Jeremiah 29:11

The following verses in Jeremiah 29 (12-14) bring ‘action’ to the promise of salvation…

“Then you will call to me. You will come and pray to me, and I will hear you.

When you look for me, you will find me.

When you wholeheartedly seek me,

I will let you find me, declares the LORD.”

– Jeremiah 29:12-14, 2021

BTW: The sycamore tree is a symbol of strength, protection and reliability.

Just like my Jesus. Seek Him and you WILL find Him!

-Verne

Ellie Holcomb’s latest project is called ‘Canyon’ which includes the single “I Don’t Want to Miss It”…

Reference Links: https://www.ccmmagazine.com/news/ellie-holcomb-drops-new-song-i-dont-want-to-miss-it/

https://classroom.synonym.com/what-does-the-sycamore-tree-symbolize-12080014.html