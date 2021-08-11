Search
Wednesday Word

Wally Decker Aug 11, 2021

Isaiah 53:5

But he was pierced for our transgressionshe was crushed for our iniquities; the punishment that brought us peace was on him, and by his wounds we are healed.

 

In the last 3 years this verse has taken on a whole new “healing” meaning to me.  Allow me to explain…

As many of you know I had a stroke 3 years ago this past April.  While at the hospital 2 men came to visit me; Phil, who’s the chairman of our ministry, and Pastor Ron.  They came to share some scripture and to pray over me for Father’s healing.

One of the verses they shared was this one from Isaiah.  Though I was very familiar with it, they shared that not only did Jesus die on the cross for our sins but, as believers, His death also meant we had full access to His healing powers. I had never heard this before but, obviously, I was excited about the prospect of Father healing me right there while I was in the hospital.  They then prayed over me and left.  I can honestly tell you that, to this day, I still believe He began to heal me right then and there.  In less than a month I was walking, talking and back on the air.  But that’s not all.

During this period we had also witnessed a healing miracle when Taylor’s PaPa woke from a coma in the hospital 2 weeks after taking a terrible fall.  I’d never seen a doctor with tears in his eyes till that day. Then, as you also may know, Taylor was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and, ultimately, it had to be surgically removed.  In March of this year she called in tears to tell me she was “Cancer Free.”  We had been praying and hoping for over 2 years when that day came and God showed up again!

 

Last week I spent some time in the hospital after having contracted Co-vid.  In a conversation with one of the nurses, I shared most of what you’ve just read.  She said “Wow!  You guys must be really lucky!” No, I said.  We are very blessed.  Luck has nothing to do with it.

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

 

