Wally DeckerAug 04, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

I heard a story the other day about a little boy who lost his dad a few months ago and then he woke up to find his mom unresponsive as she had passed away in her sleep.  He was so heart broken, but after some time passed he was tired of seeing everyone sad all the time.  This little 6 year old boy decided to get out and make people smile by giving out little rubber balls, rubber duckies, dinosaurs…etc.  He stood on the street and as people passed by, he would hand them a little something.  Of course, they couldn’t help but smile.  He absolutely was enjoying himself so much that people not only would smile, but started giving him hugs.  God uses us in so many ways, no matter the age.  If you ever need a smile, just hang around a child and it will not take long before you forget about everything except for that child’s smile and laughter.  I smile just thinking about this…because my granddaughters always bring a smile to all of us, even if just looking at their picture!  A child doesn’t realize how much happiness and joy they spread to those around them.  God continues to show His grace and mercies even through a small child.

A cheerful heart is good medicine.  Proverbs 17:22

  • CINDY

P.S.  It takes forty-three muscles to frown but only seventeen to smile!

 

 

