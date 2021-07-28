Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 28, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

The Triad is Alive and Well.   The Community of Believers is Alive and Well.

This is evidenced as witnessed during the WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW.  So far, we have been from Mount Airy to Lexington, Kernersville to Clemmons and all points in between.  Many of the businesses that we have partnered with this summer have experienced blessing during a time of difficulty.  In that, their faith has strengthened as they have been beacons of hope in their community.

We have had the privilege to fellowship with the family of believers including old friends and new.  You have been an encouragement to us as we have been given the opportunity to reconnect.   It is exciting to hear the stories of God’s Story as played in the individual lives of the WBFJ family.  Somewhere between the frisbees, sunglasses and t-shirts are moments of our lives that we have been blessed to share.

Sweet friendships refresh the soul and awaken our hearts with joy, for good friends are like the anointing oil that yields the fragrant incense of God’s presence.  Proverbs 27:9 (The Passion Translation)

 

We hope and pray that you are as refreshed and awakened as we are … and smelling pretty good in the process – you don’t find that too often on a hot summer day!

Blessings

Wally

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 21, 2021

FAITHFEST

Wally DeckerJul 21, 2021

S@5: ‘Saturdays with Billy’ Dr Don Wilton

Verne HillJul 21, 2021

Community Events

Jun
14
Mon
all-day Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Summer Day Camp @ Old Town Baptist Children's Center (Winston-Salem)
Jun 14 – Aug 20 all-day
The Summer Camp runs weekdays beginning June 14 – August 20 from 7:00am – 5:30pm and is for school-aged children. Preschool is also available! 336.924.1746 http://www.oldtownbaptistchildrencenter.com    
Jun
28
Mon
all-day Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Summer Enrichment Camps @ Forsyth Technical Community College (Winston-Salem)
Jun 28 – Aug 12 all-day
Here is the camp schedule… Youth: Ages 9-13 Weekly day camps are offered June 28 – July 29 Topics include: Coding & Gaming, STEM, Big Ideas & Problem Solving, Skill Building, Photography, Art, Drama, &[...]
Jul
31
Sat
11:00 am Barbecue Chicken Dinner @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Arcadia Community)
Barbecue Chicken Dinner @ Friedberg Moravian Church (Arcadia Community)
Jul 31 @ 11:00 am – 4:00 pm
Proceeds: Women’s Fellowship Pre-order: https://www.friedberg.church/port-a-pit-chicken/ 336.764.1830  
5:00 pm “Cruise-In For Christ” @ Victory on the Frontline Church (Arcadia Community)
“Cruise-In For Christ” @ Victory on the Frontline Church (Arcadia Community)
Jul 31 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Classic Cars, Hot Dogs, and other concessions will be available! 336.577.2873
8:00 pm Taylor Vaden @ The Reeves Theater & Cafe (Elkin)
Taylor Vaden @ The Reeves Theater & Cafe (Elkin)
Jul 31 @ 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Taylor Vaden will be in concert with a full band. He has been featured on WBFJ’s Local Flavors several times! Tickets: $20.00 – $25.00 (per person) http://reevestheater.com/ (336) 258-8240
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes