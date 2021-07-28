Wednesday Word

The Triad is Alive and Well. The Community of Believers is Alive and Well.

This is evidenced as witnessed during the WBFJ SIXTY MINUTE SUMMER SIDESHOW. So far, we have been from Mount Airy to Lexington, Kernersville to Clemmons and all points in between. Many of the businesses that we have partnered with this summer have experienced blessing during a time of difficulty. In that, their faith has strengthened as they have been beacons of hope in their community.

We have had the privilege to fellowship with the family of believers including old friends and new. You have been an encouragement to us as we have been given the opportunity to reconnect. It is exciting to hear the stories of God’s Story as played in the individual lives of the WBFJ family. Somewhere between the frisbees, sunglasses and t-shirts are moments of our lives that we have been blessed to share.

Sweet friendships refresh the soul and awaken our hearts with joy, for good friends are like the anointing oil that yields the fragrant incense of God’s presence. Proverbs 27:9 (The Passion Translation)

We hope and pray that you are as refreshed and awakened as we are … and smelling pretty good in the process – you don’t find that too often on a hot summer day!

Blessings

Wally