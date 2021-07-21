Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! Hope everyone is having a great summer! I hate to admit it, but my garage is a mess. I am one of those folks who has a hard time letting go of my belongings, no matter how useless they’ve become. I have containers stacked high, filled with items that I am keeping “just in case” I need them again. I have boxes of my daughter’s toys that my heart can’t bear to give away, simply for sentimental reasons. When I attempt to clean-out my garage, it is simply an exercise of reconfiguring those containers, rather than getting rid of anything. If you’re like me, sometimes my heart and mind get cluttered, just like my garage. It’s easy to hold on to hurts for too long. Or let a bad memory take up too much space. Yet, if we hold-on to those things, there’s no room for anything new. Thankfully, we have a loving Father, who is an expert at “repurposing” our mess for His Glory, if we are willing to hand it over to Him. My prayer is that we will all allow God to clear any clutter in our lives today, so we will have room for all of the “new” He wants to give us…

Lana