Wednesday Word

“I have a goat”

Unless you actually raise goats, that’s an unusual phrase.

My family fell in love with a beautiful little baby goat (Pygmy, Nigeria dwarf and Kiko mix) back in the Spring.

‘Winnie’ was born with a ‘neurological condition’.

Basically a balance issue. Walking and standing can be tricky for her.

Even in her affliction, Winnie bounces back up and continues on.

My wife Paula’s aunt and uncle, who raise goats locally, were wondering what to do with little Winnie.

She was bottle fed and her condition would keep her from being introduced into the pasture with the herd.

Winnie needed a herd of her own.

The Hill family in essence has become her herd.

Raising a goat is a lot of work. Yet, rewarding.

Some would say that Winnie is ‘broken’.

Not normal.

Not worth the trouble.

But she does have a purpose.

She brings lots of smiles to everyone that sees her.

After being featured on Fox 8 / ‘Roy’s Folks’, we were contacted by a local senior living center in High Point to bring Winnie for a visit.

Winnie was a hit with the residents and staff!

We hope to visit many more senior living centers in the near future. It’s been a crazy year and a half.

We all need hope! Yes, God can use a little goat named Winnie to bring a smile and simple conversation!

As Marie Condo would sum it up, Winnie brings us – and many others – joy!

“The righteous care for the needs of their animals…’’

Proverbs 12:10 NIV