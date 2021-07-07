Nehemiah 8:10 –

10) Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.

I’ll be 62 years old on my next Birthday. It seems like the Older I get, the more I think back to when I was a child. Funny how certain phrases, music or even smells can take us back in time. While you’ll probably think I’m growing “senile” in my Sixties, this particular verse reminds me of… Watermelon!

My Great Grandparents, Mema and Pepa, had a really well built picnic table in their back yard. It’s a good thing it was well built, because we kids – Myself, my Sisters, and a Boat Load of my Cousins – treated that picnic table like a Battleship. And the Summer I’m thinking of here, we were wearing it out on this particular day.

Then, someone shouted – “HERE COMES THE WATERMELON!” – Now, my Pepa didn’t buy just Any Watermelon. He bought watermelons that were so large you could’ve built a small apartment inside them. Good thing too, due to the crowd in that back yard. We Scattered off the table, and to our Seats, because not only were Pepa’s watermelons Huge – they were Sweet!

Hence the Wednesday WORD – Especially the part about – “…Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet…” – and then Mema would do the Next part of the verse – “…and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared…” – as she had a habit of sending leftovers to people in the neighborhood who weren’t as well off as they were.

And as far as the “Holy Day unto the LORD” is concerned; to Mema, Every Day was such, as GODS Wonderful Joy seemed to constantly be present in her life, which by the way, leaked as much as that watermelon – Onto and Into Us – Teaching us by example, why we have “No Reason to Be Sorry”.