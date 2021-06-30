Wednesday Word

Birthdays to remember? There have been a few: black balloons at 30; the iconic wd40; turning 50 in Belize with a bunch of teenagers on a Mission Trip; birthdays at the beach with the family; or turning 15. Fifteen? It was my 15th Birthday – and I was mad. Mad at God; Mad at my parents; Mad at the world. My family was moving – for the sixth time in my young life. Moving to a new house, a new town, a new school. Thank You Church Ministry.

To an immature teenager, it seemed like all the wrong things. In God’s hands, it was all the right things. What happened – A few weeks after the move, one of my dad’s deacons offered to train this pimply teenager to be a radio announcer. HHHMMMMM… Then, within a couple months, I began attending my new school. It was there that a certain young lady caught my eye. She still does – every day since.

You see, the thing I wrestled God with the most gave me two things that have been a part of my life for more than 40 years. And those are good things, very good things. Yes, it seems that His plan was better and even bigger than my own. His ways were beyond my feeble understanding. It’s a lesson that I am still learning. Thank the Lord that His patience endures, His grace extends and His love still finds me. That – is the most excellent gift!