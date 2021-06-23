Wednesday Word

With adult children living out-of-town in three different directions, my wife and I often find ourselves on the highway. There’s a lot to appreciate about regular road trips. There are certain landmarks along the way – some spectacular, some surreal. There are those spots where you mark your progress: two hours to go, one hour, thirty minutes – am I making good time? There are the places where you know you won’t have cell signal – sorry mom. Best bathroom stops, places for gas and quick snacks also perpetuate the personal road map.

One of the things that I enjoy the most are the churches along the way – especially the old ones. What are the stories that lie within those walls: Changed lives? Kingdom Impact? Generations of Faith-filled Believers? Maybe, we whisper a quick prayer for the Pastor and his congregation. Maybe, we wonder if that Body would ever impact our own – and what would that look like? You know, these are the people that will comprise our heavenly choir.

How similar is my ride to work? to the grocery store? to my own church? I have landmarks. I have mile markers. I have places of worship. Yes – the church is the people; the building is only a place of gathering. Even so, what prevents me from whispering that same prayer of encouragement? Because I know someone or something? That should inspire me all the more. Let’s utilize our mileage to better connect us (in prayer) with the Greater Body. That might just change our perspective on the process. And, who knows what that moment of intercession may bring…