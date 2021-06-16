Wednesday Word

From Astronaut to Artist

Four years ago this month, an accident occurred at the corner of East Maxwell and Woodland Avenue and right in front of Fire Station #5. The two people in the car survived the crash, however the driver of the truck did not. Later that day, the police knocked on the front door and shared the tragic news to the family, news no one ever wants to receive. The sibling of the deceased says it was such a dark moment in her life, so incredibly overwhelmed with emotions that she said, I literally couldn’t even cry!

But in that moment, God spoke to her, so clearly, so tenderly… and it changed everything. Although she had spent much of her childhood behind a piano, she sang in front of an audience for the first time at her brother’s funeral. It was also in that moment that this 14 year-old wanna-be astronaut realized what she was born to do… sing! Shortly after the funeral, the video of her performance began circulating eventually landing her a recording deal. Today this 19 year-old vocal powerhouse has just released her debut EP, “My Jesus.” Her name is rising new artist Anne Wilson from Lexington, Kentucky.

Like Anne, hardships just seems to find us. I know it’s easy to say, “God Is In Control,” but much harder to walk it out. We all have had tragedies in our own lives that may eventually bring forth or revealed something new and different in our lives. Even when we don’t understand or are perplexed by life’s setbacks that can cause us such pain, grief and even bitterness, it comes down to faith and trust in Christ.

In Anne’s case, God used the untimely death of her 23 year-old brother to birth her singing career. I know, it seems such a strange way to reveal something God knew all the time that was in Anne. But faith, trust and the promise of the scripture that says…

And we know that ALL things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose – Romans 8:28

Anne Wilson’s new song “My Jesus” is currently playing on WBFJ-FM. Also, just announced, Anne will be a part of the Joy Time Conference, September 17-18 in Greensboro.

Kurt