Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJun 09, 2021

Wednesday Word

A Time for Everything

There is a time for everything,
and a season for every activity under the heavens.

 

Good Morning!  If you don’t recognize this as the opening of Ecclesiastes Chapter 3, then perhaps you (are old enough to) remember The Byrds song “Turn, Turn, Turn” from the mid-60s, which was actually based on the 3rd chapter of this Book. Now I don’t know what the group’s reasoning was behind recording this song, but I am pretty sure that Solomon was taking stock of his life and realizing that, in the Eternal scheme of things, a lot of what he thought was important and worth having in this life was really not such a big deal after all.

But all of that aside for a moment, what I really want to touch on today is the part about there being a season for everything and how much I hear us talking about these “Seasons” that God has us in, had us in, are in, etc.  If we look at the different “Seasons” of the year in our neck of the words, they’re fairly easy to distinguish, right?  Winter is generally cold with no leaves on the trees, some snow, etc.  Spring is when everything around us comes back to life.  Summer is hot, with some showers and thunderstorms, and even some severe weather can come into the picture. And of course, Fall, mine and my daughter’s favorite time of year, is when the leaves turn those beautiful, vibrant colors, the air becomes crisper…you get the picture.  But what about our seasons of life…how do we know that God is directing all of those???

Truth be told, we probably don’t always know that for sure.  Something may look a lot like God’s doing on the other side of it.  Perhaps it was.  Some of us probably use this statement rather loosely at times, assuming that it was God, just because…. Again, if we’re honest with ourselves, maybe the course of action, decision, etc.  had a lot more to do with our thinking than it ever did with God leading us through a “Season.” Don’t get me wrong. I’m not trying to be judgmental here. In fact, I could just as easily be talking about myself in any of these scenarios.

On the other hand, there are some Christ followers I have the pleasure to know who I absolutely believe, without any doubt, are speaking great truths when they speak of these “Seasons” of life.  I believe they have such a strong personal relationship with God, are in His word daily looking for and expecting to learn something new that will instruct their lives and listen for Holy Spirit daily, hourly, and minute by minute as they go about their daily lives, that there doubt who is leading the way.  That’s the kind of relationship that I want to have with the Lord.

Lord knows, better than anyone, that developing and investing in strong, healthy and loving relationships has not always been one of my best things.  But I’m starting to see that happen more with me and my family.  It takes hard work, sacrifice, putting others before self and lots of healthy communication, filled with a lot more Listening than Talking.  And complete Trust.  I didn’t say I’ve arrived…it’s a process. It’s a lifetime of Seasons.

I pray that in your coming “Seasons” of life that you are filled with the knowledge that God is directing all of your steps and, as an old friend used to say to me, “He has you right where He wants you to be.”

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

 

 

Wally Decker

Previous PostPart-Time Job Fair (today from 3-8pm)
WBFJ Your Family Station

