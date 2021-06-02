Wednesday Word

Our youngest granddaughter, Anna will be 6 years old come Friday! It is so hard to believe that she is celebrating her last day of Kindergarten today and will be a big First Grader next school year. This has been a year that will never be forgotten with not knowing if class will be on-line or in a classroom and wearing a mask day in and day out. None the less, it has been a strange year. It is unbelievable to see how much she has grown and how much she has learned during this year. I was sitting and watching her and her sister playing together the other day and just thinking how much they have grown. Then I started thinking about how we grow in Christ the same way they are growing up and the things they are learning. We go to church and read our Bible to learn more about how Jesus lived and how he grew and how we can grow stronger in Him. I got excited with that thought and how much more I depend on God as I get older. It does seem that the older we get, the more we grow closer to Him just in knowing that our time is not as long as it once was and He is always there for me. I don’t need anything more.

2 Peter 3:18

but grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. To Him be the glory, both now and to the day of eternity. Amen.