Wednesday Word

Most days when the alarm(s) go off to start the day, we hesitate.

Right? Honestly, my desire is to just lie still and drift back to sleep!

But lately, I have been seeking His favor before I even get out of bed.

A renewed focus? For sure.

Strange? Yes. Because the world sells us ‘desire’ in many ungodly ways.

The word “desire” covers a wide range of human wants.

Desire in Latin ‘desiderare’ means to “long for, wish for; demand, expect.”

Desire in Hebrew which is two words ‘chapets, taavah’ conveys ‘the idea of delighting in, to be pleased with, satisfied with, and to incline toward. Thus, the meaning here is that when we desire a thing it brings us pleasure and satisfaction, and we are drawn toward it.

But to desire God? In a recent devotional, the author simply stated that before we crawl out of bed that we should

“approach each new day with desire to find God.”

My prayer for you is to seek Him! Desire Him.

The Creator of life, breath, Eternity and purpose.

God desires to have relationship with you. With me. He is waiting.

If you truly seek Him you will find Him in everything.

Make Him your ultimate desire, even before you get out of bed.

“Delight yourself in the LORD,

and He will give you the desires of your heart.

Commit your way to the LORD;

trust in Him, and He will do it.

Be still before the LORD

and wait patiently for Him…”

Psalm 37:4-5, 7

– Verne

References:

*’Jesus Calling-Morning and Evening’ Sarah Young

*Stephen Nielsen https://studyingprayer.com/2018/08/20/the-biblical-meaning-of-desire-six-categories/