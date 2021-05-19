Wednesday Word

Cleaning my desk for the WBFJ Sharathon this year was an emotional experience as usual. One more time handling the old letters, cards, radio surveys and loads of things I have accumulated over 70+ years and putting them in boxes always tugs at my heart and memory.

This year I did my cleaning routine with Selah’s song, “God Bless the Broken Road” hung in my head. In the midst of my desk memory museum was also a collection of broken stuff I needed to fix or discard. Sadly, during that same when I talked about the Selah song on the radio, it hit me my life is also full of accumulated brokenness.

“Full” might be too strong a word but it did hit me that I do need to discard some of the broken emotions I have been hanging on to. They have served their purpose and have really made me stronger in Christ. Just like the song, there can be blessing in the brokenness. Sometimes it’s OK to forget, leave it in the Father’s care and move on.

The more problematic ones are the broken “things” I have been keeping in the “mind drawer” — “things” I can fix but will involve time, work, and most likely emotion. I “pull” them out occasionally and then “put” them back waiting for a more convenient time, still broken. After a while, the “drawer” gets full and nothing is “fixed”.

The sad thing is I am not alone. The world we live in is so full of brokenness and I think many times we just tire out and give up on trying to do anything to heal. We may complain to each other but hesitate to really trust the Father for the healing.

Embracing wholeness is not always easy but it is definitely worth it. After all, Jesus was “broken” for us so help can be on the way, right?

But we need to empty the “drawer”.

Papa John

PS…

For those who only read the P.S…

Broken and fixed is good. Broken but never fixed is just taking up valuable space.