Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! One of my favorite all-time contemporary Christian songs is “My Redeemer Is Faithful and True” by Stephen Curtis Chapman. So many times, I have “lived” the words from that song in my own life and through my association with WBFJ. Every year, during Sharathon, I get to witness God’s faithfulness as He works through YOU, to provide another year of support for this wonderful radio station. I also get to see how He works through local businesses, who faithfully meet specific needs during Sharthon week. Year after year, no matter what is going on in the world, we get to hear amazing stories of how God has used this station to offer encouragement and hope to our WBFJ family. Your support brings the words of the song to life… Our Redeemer is faithful and true!

Lana