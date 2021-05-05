Wednesday Word

Sharathon during a pandemic

No one saw it coming, but the ramifications of this unknown pandemic were far reaching and yet right at our doorstep here at WBFJ! Last year when Covid-19 hit, the question and concern whether or not to have our annual Sharathon was at the forefront of our thoughts and prayers. After prayerful consideration, we felt that because of how Covid-19 was wreaking havoc across the nation and right here in our own community, it would be in the best interest to not to have Sharathon. Realizing people and families had much bigger financial issues such as house payments and keeping food on the table than giving to their local radio station. On this side of the radio, that meant trusting God more than ever to financially provide for WBFJ during the pandemic.

As the spring of 2021 approached and restrictions of COVID-19 are being lifted, people are going back to work and life as we once knew it is getting back to some normalcy, we felt like the time was right to move forward with Sharathon. That brings us to today and this week. I challenge each of you to pray and ask God what you should do to help WBFJ in the next twelve months, and then do it! Think about it… how has WBFJ encouraged or blessed you in the past? Your financial gift is not about the money, but yet (and so much more) about investing in the lives of people right here in the community! Thank you in advance for your financial and prayer support of WBFJ! God is faithful!!

To financially give…

336.777.1893

www.wbfj.fm

Kurt

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding, in all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight. – Proverbs 3:5-6