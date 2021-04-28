Wednesday Word

There was a girl I was “going with” for all of one day in 7th grade. I don’t remember where we intended to go or if I ever spoke a word to her leading up to our ill-fated romance. All I remember is hearing that she was interested, asking through a friend if she would “go with me,” and getting a response of “yes.” It ended when I passed up an open spot sitting next to her at lunch that day. We made eye contact and I passed right on by to sit with my friends. Nerves, I guess. Next thing I knew, another of her friends came up to me in the parking lot where we congregated after lunch and said, “______ doesn’t want to go with you anymore.” I said, “Okay,” and that was that. To this day I don’t think this girl and I have ever officially met. You know how junior high flings can be.

God has been drawing me in to his presence more lately than at any time in the past several years. In doing so, he’s pointing out that the times I’ve felt that he was distant or that I didn’t know him were all a direct result of my negligence in sitting with him at his table, talking with him, and getting to know him through consistent Bible study and prayer. But unlike that junior high crush’s sudden change of mind, he’s still interested enough in our relationship to pursue me because of the promises he’s made to me in Christ and to remind me that wherever I go, we’re “going together.”