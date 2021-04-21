Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Apr 21, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Today we celebrate our wonderful WBFJ Volunteer Family on Volunteer Appreciation Day!!!!!

As a non-profit ministry, we cannot do what we are called to without our volunteer family who serves alongside of us!!!!!

I have had the privilege of being the volunteer coordinator for more than 20 years.  I love and appreciate each of our volunteers!!!  Everyone at WBFJ does!!!!!

We have some of the best around.   A lot of our volunteers have been doing this a long time and for some it has been a year or two.  Regardless of how long, each volunteer gives of their time and of themselves to make better anything they are volunteering for.  I can’t thank each of you enough!!!

Each of you that serve alongside of us walk out Matthew 5:16, In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.  Your light is shining to us and all those that you come in contact with whether you are answering the phones for Sharathon, selling merchandise at concerts, helping with Plinko or mailing out year end statements.  You gladly show up and do your best to the glory of God!!!

I found this quote that fits each of you perfectly, “Volunteers are love in motion!” – Author Unknown

We are forever grateful for your presence in our lives!!  We thank you for being available, doing your best, praying for us and shining the light of Jesus!!!

We pray blessings over your lives!  We ask the Lord to keep you healthy and whole.  Give back to you in ways impossible to count!!!  May He keep you steadfast in all of your ways!!!  May you fall more in love with Jesus each!!!!  We ask this in Jesus name!!!!  Amen

We are always looking to add to our volunteer family!!  Sharathon is right around the corner, if you have thought you might want to volunteer, now is the perfect time!!!  We would love to have you.  We have a few spots left for Wednesday May 5, Thursday May 6 and Friday May 7.  If you would like more information, please email me, bonnie@wbfj.fm.

 

 

For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. Ephesians 2:10

  • BONNIE

BonnieHilton

Latest posts by BonnieHilton (see all)

Related articles

Tips for picking / storing fresh strawberries

Verne HillApr 20, 2021

TikTok threat targeting women?

Verne HillApr 20, 2021

Drive-Thru Job Fair in Greensboro April 21

Verne HillApr 20, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
Jan
27
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
DivorceCare @ Westover Church (Greensboro)
Jan 27 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 28 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336.337.1090 Childcare is not available
Feb
1
Mon
all-day Christian City Sitters
Christian City Sitters
Feb 1 – Apr 30 all-day
Christian City Sitters (LLC) is a new babysitter referral service serving Forsyth, Stokes & Surry counties! http://www.christiancitysitters.com   /  336.830-0274 Requirements:  Love Jesus Love Children Live a Christian lifestyle 18 years old Have at least one[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes