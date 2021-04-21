Wednesday Word

Today we celebrate our wonderful WBFJ Volunteer Family on Volunteer Appreciation Day!!!!!

As a non-profit ministry, we cannot do what we are called to without our volunteer family who serves alongside of us!!!!!

I have had the privilege of being the volunteer coordinator for more than 20 years. I love and appreciate each of our volunteers!!! Everyone at WBFJ does!!!!!

We have some of the best around. A lot of our volunteers have been doing this a long time and for some it has been a year or two. Regardless of how long, each volunteer gives of their time and of themselves to make better anything they are volunteering for. I can’t thank each of you enough!!!

Each of you that serve alongside of us walk out Matthew 5:16, In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven. Your light is shining to us and all those that you come in contact with whether you are answering the phones for Sharathon, selling merchandise at concerts, helping with Plinko or mailing out year end statements. You gladly show up and do your best to the glory of God!!!

I found this quote that fits each of you perfectly, “Volunteers are love in motion!” – Author Unknown

We are forever grateful for your presence in our lives!! We thank you for being available, doing your best, praying for us and shining the light of Jesus!!!

We pray blessings over your lives! We ask the Lord to keep you healthy and whole. Give back to you in ways impossible to count!!! May He keep you steadfast in all of your ways!!! May you fall more in love with Jesus each!!!! We ask this in Jesus name!!!! Amen

We are always looking to add to our volunteer family!! Sharathon is right around the corner, if you have thought you might want to volunteer, now is the perfect time!!! We would love to have you. We have a few spots left for Wednesday May 5, Thursday May 6 and Friday May 7. If you would like more information, please email me, bonnie@wbfj.fm.

For we are God’s handiwork, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do. Ephesians 2:10