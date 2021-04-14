Wednesday Word

Last summer, the Lord provided several things that I (and my family) have enjoyed.

A tomato plant

A watermelon vine

A cool breeze on the back deck.

And our family ‘unit’ reunited under one roof!

Just like this crazy pandemic, our lives are temporary. A vapor.

Life experiences that lead us can lead us momentarily to the mountain top.

And some experiences that lead to elongated stays in the valley.

Seasons full of change. Full of surprises!

And then some moments that will be remembered for a lifetime!

Wisdom that has carried me through 2020 and now into 2021 seems simple.

“Dwell on what we CAN do, experience, enjoy, even endure…

NOT what we can’t do.”

Sometimes what we have for the moment IS really all we need!

Seize the moment. Even if it won’t last. Savor the moment.

Truly, my God knows exactly what I really need!

– Verne

“And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”

-Philippians 4:19 NIV