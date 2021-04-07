Wednesday Word

Easter is over…Now what? This headline from an article given to me yesterday kind of sums up how I felt at about 12noon Sunday. After all of our talk about the Holy Week timeline on the air last week, awesome Good Friday and Resurrection Sunday services at my church (including practicing and playing drums with our Praise Team) and 11 baptisms Sunday morning, you’d think I would’ve left church on a cloud.

I spoke with our Pastor right after the service about how downtrodden I felt. After all that my Savior had done for me, how is it that I’m still struggling in so many areas of my life and feel so guilty and unworthy of His love? He responded by telling me, in effect, that God still loves me greatly and that perhaps some of this was coming out because He so desires for us to grow closer together. Perhaps, even if you have yet to share it with anyone else, you’ve felt this way as well. Truth be told, as the song title suggests, there may be a lot of us out there in the same boat right now. And I’d much rather be in that “Boat of Transparency” with you than with those who seemingly have it all together.

Bonnie helps me out greatly with researching info that I can share with you for your “Afternoon Pick Me Up,” which airs Monday thru Friday at about 3:50pm. She sent me another article today by Kevin Simington, who is a theologian, apologist and social commentator. He said this:

“This Easter, I am unashamed to be a follower of the resurrected Christ. Unlike the many sceptics with whom I have conversed over the years, what I believe is not based upon wishful thinking or some narrow-minded worldview. I have actually bothered to check out the evidence for myself, and I am utterly convinced that Jesus rose from the dead.

Of course, the resurrection of Jesus is completely inconvenient. It shatters my illusion that I am a free agent to live as I please, with no ultimate accountability. It confronts me with the earth-shaking reality that there is a God who created me, before whom I will one day stand. The resurrection of Jesus de-thrones me. It turns my world upside down. It drives me to my knees in repentance for my sins. It opens my arms wide in thankfulness for my undeserved forgiveness. It opens my eyes to a life that can now be lived with meaning and purpose.”

What about you?

Grace and Peace,

Dennis