Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMar 31, 2021

This is it – the end of the month of March!  The old proverb says: “In like a lamb; Out like a lion” or the transverse “In like a lion; Out like a lamb”.  This little ditty is meant as a description of the weather variances often experienced during the third calendar month.

Today, seeing that we are two days from Good Friday, five until Easter – would you grant me a little poetic license for a slightly different application.

IN LIKE A LAMB:   “He was led like a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth.”  (ISAIAH 53:7)

OUT LIKE A LION:  The passage of Revelation 5 refers to Jesus as both the “Lamb, looking as if it had been slain”  AND  “the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, [who] has triumphed.”

TRIUMPHED:  over sin, over death and the grave… That message of that victory seems to resound louder with every Resurrection Sunday.  The passing of each year brings a greater and more gripping reality of the brevity of this moment we call “life”.

In the Lion, we witness His power; in the Lamb, we experience His grace.  We need both.

 

Wally Decker

