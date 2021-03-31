Wednesday Word

This is it – the end of the month of March! The old proverb says: “In like a lamb; Out like a lion” or the transverse “In like a lion; Out like a lamb”. This little ditty is meant as a description of the weather variances often experienced during the third calendar month.

Today, seeing that we are two days from Good Friday, five until Easter – would you grant me a little poetic license for a slightly different application.

IN LIKE A LAMB: “He was led like a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before its shearers is silent, so he did not open his mouth.” (ISAIAH 53:7)

OUT LIKE A LION: The passage of Revelation 5 refers to Jesus as both the “Lamb, looking as if it had been slain” AND “the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the Root of David, [who] has triumphed.”

TRIUMPHED: over sin, over death and the grave… That message of that victory seems to resound louder with every Resurrection Sunday. The passing of each year brings a greater and more gripping reality of the brevity of this moment we call “life”.

In the Lion, we witness His power; in the Lamb, we experience His grace. We need both.