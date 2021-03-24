Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersMar 24, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Sister Jean: Bracket Buster

(Adapted in-part from The Spun)

The Loyola Ramblers took the court on Sunday afternoon against in-state opponent Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Entering as a #8 seed against the No. 1 Fighting Illini, the Missouri Valley champs would need an heroic effort to pull off a monumental upset.

Fortunately for the Ramblers, they have Sister Jean on their side. The 101-year-old team chaplain and basketball-loving nun traveled to Indianapolis to see Loyola play in this year’s NCAA Tournament and has already been seen court-side leading in pre-game prayer and cheering on the team.

Even before March Madness began, Sister Jean had predicted that her Ramblers’ would make it to the Sweet 16 this year. Last Sunday, Sister Jean’s “divine intervention” was manifested in a 71-58 stunning of #1 seed Illinois to advance to the Sweet 16. Sister Jean has become somewhat of an icon around the Loyola campus in Chicago. She also has her on bobble head doll! On to the next game and Go Ramblers. Let the “madness” continue…

Kurt

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.

MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Latest posts by Kurt Myers (see all)

Kurt Myers

We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt. MON-SAT 10A-1P kurt@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday News, March 24, 2021

Verne HillMar 24, 2021

‘The Green Zoo’ by Toby Bost

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

‘Forsyth Creek Week’ March 20-28, 2021

Verne HillMar 23, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
5
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – Mar 30 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.765.5561
Jan
7
Thu
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes