Wednesday Word

Sister Jean: Bracket Buster

(Adapted in-part from The Spun)

The Loyola Ramblers took the court on Sunday afternoon against in-state opponent Illinois in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Entering as a #8 seed against the No. 1 Fighting Illini, the Missouri Valley champs would need an heroic effort to pull off a monumental upset.

Fortunately for the Ramblers, they have Sister Jean on their side. The 101-year-old team chaplain and basketball-loving nun traveled to Indianapolis to see Loyola play in this year’s NCAA Tournament and has already been seen court-side leading in pre-game prayer and cheering on the team.

Even before March Madness began, Sister Jean had predicted that her Ramblers’ would make it to the Sweet 16 this year. Last Sunday, Sister Jean’s “divine intervention” was manifested in a 71-58 stunning of #1 seed Illinois to advance to the Sweet 16. Sister Jean has become somewhat of an icon around the Loyola campus in Chicago. She also has her on bobble head doll! On to the next game and Go Ramblers. Let the “madness” continue…

Kurt