Wednesday Word

I am so excited about Spring arriving.
I am so hopeful that we will begin to live again!!!!!
Spring has always been a time of reset for me!!
The desolate winter is behind us and new life is springing forth!!!!
I don’t ever want to take for granted my true reset when Jesus
chased me down and I finally gave up. It was then that old Bonnie
became new Bonnie, repenting, from dark to light!!
New life sprang up in my heart.
It’s hard to believe that has been thirty-six years ago and
yet it seems like yesterday!!! His story changed my story forever.
I will never get over Jesus!!!!
I heard this worship song the other day and it spoke
Loudly to my heart.
Here is a portion of it:
This is Our Story – Vous Worship
“The word
The word became flesh
Traded heaven’s glory
Messiah of the mess
He is
Hope and forgiveness
Shepherd of the restless
Heals our brokenness
I surrender all I am to you
God forever I am yours
The wonder of the cross
Holds the power of our peace
The Father’s heart revealed on Calvary
Emmanuel forever God with us
The world has never seen a greater love
Life
Given to us
Grace that never ends, oh
Truth that never bends
He is
Light in the darkness
For the lonely and the lost
He will always be enough
For the lonely and the lost
He will always be enough
The wonder of the cross
Holds the power of our peace
The Father’s heart revealed on Calvary
Emmanuel forever God with us
The world has never seen a greater love”
I am so thankful for His wondrous love for me and you!!!
I am so thankful lthat He alone is enough!!!!!!!!
Have a wonderful spring and Easter!!!
Don’t be surprised if you see me dancing in the streets
Overjoyed by His great love!!
- BONNIE
