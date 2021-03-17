Search
Wednesday Word

Mar 17, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

I am so excited about Spring arriving.

I am so hopeful that we will begin to live again!!!!!

Spring has always been a time of reset for me!!

The desolate winter is behind us and new life is springing forth!!!!

I don’t ever want to take for granted my true reset when Jesus

chased me down and I finally gave up.  It was then that old Bonnie

became new Bonnie, repenting, from dark to light!!

New life sprang up in my heart.

It’s hard to believe that has been thirty-six years ago and

yet it seems like yesterday!!!  His story changed my story forever.

I will never get over Jesus!!!!

I heard this worship song the other day and it spoke

Loudly to my heart.

 

Here is a portion of it:

This is Our Story – Vous Worship

“The word

The word became flesh

Traded heaven’s glory

Messiah of the mess

He is

Hope and forgiveness

Shepherd of the restless

Heals our brokenness

I surrender all I am to you

God forever I am yours

The wonder of the cross

Holds the power of our peace

The Father’s heart revealed on Calvary

Emmanuel forever God with us

The world has never seen a greater love

Life

Given to us

Grace that never ends, oh

Truth that never bends

He is

Light in the darkness

For the lonely and the lost

He will always be enough

For the lonely and the lost

He will always be enough

The wonder of the cross

Holds the power of our peace

The Father’s heart revealed on Calvary

Emmanuel forever God with us

The world has never seen a greater love”

 

I am so thankful for His wondrous love for me and you!!!

I am so thankful lthat He alone is enough!!!!!!!!

Have a wonderful spring and Easter!!!

Don’t be surprised if you see me dancing in the streets

Overjoyed by His great love!!

 

  • BONNIE

BonnieHilton

Latest posts by BonnieHilton (see all)

