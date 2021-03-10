Wednesday Word

Last night. A year ago last night (3/9/2020) – was the last night. The last night that WBFJ welcomed a concert to town. It was a wonderful evening with Big Daddy Weave and The McClures at First Presbyterian Church. Little did we know that we would see a full turn of the calendar without a similar experience. It was a beautiful pre-spring evening (like last night) as we walked to our cars leaving behind the memories, sounds and inspiration. Nothing indicated the void that was coming. Concerts and the accompanying first-person worship are perhaps some of the greatest casualties of recent months.

It’s been a year. What a year! Looking back, could we ever have imagined? Probably not. Looking ahead, do we have a clue? Probably not.

Over the course of time, we have found hope, we have found inspiration, we found encouragement. In Scripture, in the words of a friend, in the thoughts of a book or a devotional, in the lyrics of a song. These (among others) are the places where God has reached into our hearts during one of our most different, if not difficult, seasons of life. That eternal channel of hope has been always available to us despite surrounding circumstances.

For that – we rejoice. For that – we go on. For – in that- we find a voice of harmony that gives a perfect pitch to what might otherwise be a muffled mess. Yes, the sounds of praise ring thru the pandemic.

Sing to the Lord a new song; sing to the Lord, all the earth. Sing to the Lord, praise his name; proclaim his salvation day after day. Declare his glory among the nations, his marvelous deeds among all peoples. (Psalm 96:1-3)