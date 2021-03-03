Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillMar 03, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

So, what’s so bad about Monday? And is life any better after “hump day” Wednesday?

I was just thinking about how excited I get when Friday hits and the weekend is on. But then it hit me one recent Tuesday evening, “What’s wrong with Tuesday. And all the other in between days.?

“But, Lord, I work less on the weekend, I shop, visit with family, attend covid-free TV church–You know, have fun. Weekends rock!”

“But John, Is your radio ministry not enjoyable? Do you ignore your family on Mondays? Have you forgotten your grandchildren were not weekend born? And remember that heart attack you had– it was on one of those weekends you live for.”

“OK, I get it! This is the day YOU have made. I will rejoice and be glad in it!”

Yes, Lord, Today is that day. EVERYDAY is THE Day!

“I get it! I get it!”

 

Papa John

 

P.S. Daddy always said everyday’s like Sunday. I never quite figured that one out but it is something to contemplate.

P.S.S. For some who have asked, “Yes, I am still on the radio at 7 Eastern, 4PM Pacific for my drive time audience in LA :)”

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

Previous PostThursday News, March 4, 2021
John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Support: Kville Officer Sean Houle #kpdstrong

Verne HillMar 04, 2021

Know of a pothole that needs to be filled?

Verne HillMar 04, 2021

Wee Care! Cereal Drive through March 31, 2021

Verne HillMar 04, 2021

Community Events

Jan
4
Mon
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Genesis Kardia Service (via Zoom)
Jan 4 @ 6:30 pm – Apr 26 @ 7:30 pm
This service is presented (via Zoom) by Sunrise United Methodist Church of Lewisville Monday’s @ 6:30pm and is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens! http://www.sunrise-umc.org 336.413.7495
Jan
5
Tue
6:30 pm GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 @ 6:30 pm – Mar 30 @ 8:15 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week FREE seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. For more info: 336.765.5561
Jan
7
Thu
6:45 pm DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 7 @ 6:45 pm – Apr 1 @ 8:45 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group. Registration: $15.00 (per person) /  (336) 788-7600
Jan
13
Wed
7:00 pm Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Celebrate Recovery Meeting (via ... @ First Christian Church (Clemmons)
Jan 13 @ 7:00 pm – May 30 @ 8:30 pm
Celebrate Recovery is a Christ-centered, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain, or addiction of any kind. 336.766.5449 Zoom Meeting link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83568768217?pwd=S2ZpZXRoRVpWc2l3U3hMcUlqUnFidz09&fbclid=IwAR33Vpf-Yek4S-8-ib2yL7UUO2URjZMizLJ25vLfiSNRRqA67DZsGUP4IRI#success Meeting ID: 835 6876 8217 Passcode: 101468
Jan
20
Wed
6:30 pm DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare (On-Line) @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 20 @ 6:30 pm – May 5 @ 8:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week (on-line) video seminar & support group Registration: $20.00 (per person) 336-830-1974 Childcare is not available
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes