Wednesday Word

So, what’s so bad about Monday? And is life any better after “hump day” Wednesday?

I was just thinking about how excited I get when Friday hits and the weekend is on. But then it hit me one recent Tuesday evening, “What’s wrong with Tuesday. And all the other in between days.?

“But, Lord, I work less on the weekend, I shop, visit with family, attend covid-free TV church–You know, have fun. Weekends rock!”

“But John, Is your radio ministry not enjoyable? Do you ignore your family on Mondays? Have you forgotten your grandchildren were not weekend born? And remember that heart attack you had– it was on one of those weekends you live for.”

“OK, I get it! This is the day YOU have made. I will rejoice and be glad in it!”

Yes, Lord, Today is that day. EVERYDAY is THE Day!

“I get it! I get it!”

Papa John

P.S. Daddy always said everyday’s like Sunday. I never quite figured that one out but it is something to contemplate.

P.S.S. For some who have asked, “Yes, I am still on the radio at 7 Eastern, 4PM Pacific for my drive time audience in LA :)”