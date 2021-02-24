Wednesday Word

Hey, what’s your ‘sign’?
How many times have you heard (or even said)
“Look at this encouraging post on Facebook?”
Well, my social media friend (Sam) loves Jesus.
I have never met him, but I love him.
I love his mission.
You see, Sam attends ‘protests’ of all kinds.
From his postings on Facebook, things can get pretty heated!
Still, Sam can be seen holding a simple sign,
along with a simple, yet powerful message,
“Jesus Saves!”.
Some in the crowd are in agreement. Some are angered.
Yet Sam’s message never waivers. “Jesus Saves”
Sam recently posted this nugget of truth on Facebook…
God forms us.
Sin deformed us.
The Bible informs us.
But Jesus transforms us.
II Corinthians 5:17 states…
“Therefore, if anyone is in Christ
they are a new creation.
The old has passed, behold, the new has come!”
-Verne
