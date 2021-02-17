Wednesday Word

Valentine’s Day was begun in the year 496. This was after a man named St. Valentine was executed for refusing to deny Christ by the order of the “Emperor Claudius” in the year 269. Even though he knew he would be killed, he helped the others in jail with him and even restored sight and hearing to the daughter of his jailer.

It was also believed that in France and England February 14th was the beginning of birds mating season which gave them the idea that it should be a day for romance.

This turned into a tradition of giving sweet and caring gifts to those we love. Sometimes we cannot be with those we care for or love, but sending cards or giving those special gifts or just merely saying “I love you” helps all of us to know that we are very much loved.

God blesses us with His gifts every single day! If it were not for His love for us, we would have nothing. He continually loves us even if we turn our back on Him. He always loves unconditionally. I thank Him everyday for all He does, because I know He will always be there for me.

Dear friends: Let us love one another, for love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. 1 John 4:7-12