Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersFeb 10, 2021Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

      The Father’s Heart

My wife, Nancy and I have four grandchildren. It’s a whole different kind of love, giving and receiving. Nothing like it. Recently, one of our grandkids, two year-old Micah had a routine doctor’s visit; a place he had been to  before. So according to my daughter Lauren (his mom), upon arrival, Micah began to recognize his surroundings and knew he was at the doctor’s office. As Lauren took Micah back to the room for his appointment and the nurse laid him down on the examination table, Lauren said she saw Micah cover his eyes and start crying silently as the crocodile tears began to flow. He was scared, terrified and a look of uncertainly filled his face. Yet, he trusted his mom with an innocence of childlike faith. Lauren was hurting for her little boy as he was trying so hard to be strong.

God sees and feels about us the same as Lauren’s emotional experience with Micah. He sees us hurting and feels our pain, as we try to be strong and trust Him. His Word tells us to trust Him in everything even when we don’t understand it all. It’s not always easy, in fact, most of the time it’s not easy. As a parent, I’m glad Lauren got a glimpse of the Father’s love for us and I’m still loving being a grandparent. Take care!!

Kurt

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight.

Proverbs 3:5-6

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.

MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Latest posts by Kurt Myers (see all)

Previous PostNC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ Wednesday (Feb 10)
Kurt Myers

We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt. MON-SAT 10A-1P kurt@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Freezing rain on elevated surfaces later in the week.

Verne HillFeb 10, 2021

NC Triad: Virtual ‘Get Hired Event’ Wednesday (Feb 10)

Verne HillFeb 10, 2021

Guilford County: Covid Hardship Grants Available

Verne HillFeb 10, 2021

Community Events

Jan
1
Fri
all-day “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
“Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry ...
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Donations of cat and dog food are needed; monetary donations are also accepted. “Fuzzy Friends” Pet Food Pantry is available to help those in need of pet food. Disbursements are meant to supplement other pet[...]
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday & Wednesday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of several food items, uch as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Also, Crisis[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem) is currently in need of volunteer nurses and client advocates. Also, large-size diapers (size 5 & 6) 336.760.3680
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes