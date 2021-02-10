Wednesday Word

The Father’s Heart

My wife, Nancy and I have four grandchildren. It’s a whole different kind of love, giving and receiving. Nothing like it. Recently, one of our grandkids, two year-old Micah had a routine doctor’s visit; a place he had been to before. So according to my daughter Lauren (his mom), upon arrival, Micah began to recognize his surroundings and knew he was at the doctor’s office. As Lauren took Micah back to the room for his appointment and the nurse laid him down on the examination table, Lauren said she saw Micah cover his eyes and start crying silently as the crocodile tears began to flow. He was scared, terrified and a look of uncertainly filled his face. Yet, he trusted his mom with an innocence of childlike faith. Lauren was hurting for her little boy as he was trying so hard to be strong.

God sees and feels about us the same as Lauren’s emotional experience with Micah. He sees us hurting and feels our pain, as we try to be strong and trust Him. His Word tells us to trust Him in everything even when we don’t understand it all. It’s not always easy, in fact, most of the time it’s not easy. As a parent, I’m glad Lauren got a glimpse of the Father’s love for us and I’m still loving being a grandparent. Take care!!

Kurt

Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight.

Proverbs 3:5-6