Wednesday Word

Ephesians 4:2

2 Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.

For the past several years I have started praying to God before year’s end about a word or words for the coming year. It’s always something He wants me to focus on in the coming year. The other catch, if you will, is that I must come closer and more attentive to the Holy Spirit in order to have any chance of succeeding. I believe that’s the plan.

So, what did He give me for 2021? I’m glad you asked. We’ve been studying the book of Ephesians at church, and a few weeks ago our Pastor shared the verse above. About a month ago we started playing a new song on the radio station by a new group called Apollo Ltd. The song’s title…” Patient.” I think by now you’re getting the picture.

Patient…Patience. Be Patient. Now if you’ve known me for a while, like John Hill for example, then you know this is not an easy one for me. To say I struggle with patience would be a great understatement. I’m usually the kind of guy who you hear laying on his horn at the stoplight when you just haven’t moved quickly enough for me when the light turns green. And that’s just one example.

So how am I doing so far? Well…let’s just say I’m a work in progress. But I’ve definitely noticed something really encouraging. When I’m in the car, in a line at the store, or anywhere else where I’m prone to lose my patience, the Holy Spirit is prompting me to say out loud “Patience.” Sometimes I have to repeat it several times. And it’s been working!

I’ve also noticed another very positive benefit. When I let go of my impatience with people, places and things I remain much more at peace because my anxiety level goes way down. What has God shared with you in this new year? Have you talked to Him about it? If not, let me just encourage you to do so.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis