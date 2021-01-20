Wednesday Word

Well, here we are again. Inauguration Day. This “Pomp and Circumstance” occasion is defined simply as…

To induct into an office with suitable ceremonies.

It’s obvious that this is exactly what takes place today. But, there is another part of the definition for “Inaugurate”…

To bring about the beginning of.

You may not agree with who is being set into office, but you cannot deny that it is indeed yet another “beginning.”

If you’re struggling with the overall outcome and find yourself wishing things were “different”, then remember this, from Lamentations 3:21-23 (from the GODS WORD Version)…

21] “The reason I can still find hope is that I keep this one thing in mind:

22] the LORD’S mercy. We were not completely wiped out. His compassion is never limited.

23] It is new every morning. His faithfulness is great.

Did you catch that First 3-letter word in Verse 23? – “NEW”!

If you think about it – Every day is “Inauguration Day” for the Christian Believer, because FATHER GOD “brings about the BEGINNING of HIS New Mercy, for us – EVERY. SINGLE. DAY!

SELAH…