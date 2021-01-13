Wednesday Word

‘Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5

I thought that Sunday morning would pretty much go as usual, even though I hadn’t been feeling too well last weekend. By 6am I knew otherwise. A higher fever and nausea prompted a call to a friend whose wife is a medical professional. She recommended I be tested immediately for Co-vid. I told him I really needed to rest a few minutes and would call him back.

I went back to bed and, shortly thereafter, got sick…literally. I cried out to God to please help; that I didn’t know what I should do. I should also mention that my friend had also offered to call an ambulance. I prayed and felt in my heart I was being told to get help.

A few minutes later the phone rang and it was my friend. “I’m so sick…please call an ambulance,” I told him. And they came and took me to the hospital.

By later that morning it was determined that I didn’t have co-vid but did have diverticulitis, an infection in the colon. They started giving me antibiotics by IV and other treatments, then by yesterday afternoon I was able to go home. Praise God!

My own understanding told me to stay home and ride it out. 3 years ago, that decision could have cost me my life. Though this was not life threatening, they told me if it hadn’t been caught as soon as it was it could have been a lot worse. Trust…just trust.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis