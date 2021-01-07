Wednesday Word

Puzzle Pieces

One of the fun activities that our family enjoyed over the holidays was putting together puzzles.

The process is simple.

Shake the box before opening. I love to hear the puzzle pieces shift from side to side.

Find a flat surface and pour out the pieces.

And find the straight sides. Straight sides equal border (or the ‘box’ in which all the other pieces will fit).

The puzzle process takes hours to days depending on how much time we devote to the endeavor.

Halfway through doubt creep in. There are WAY too many pieces!?

But as the last piece is slid into place, completion. The Puzzle is done.

During our journey on earth, it appears that we only have access to one or two pieces of our life-puzzle at a time.

At times, we seemingly have way too many (or not enough) ‘puzzle pieces’ to make our next move.

But our Heavenly Father sees the entire picture.

Our beginning. Our end.

He knows just how many life ‘puzzle pieces’ we really need to be complete, to be whole.

As we enter the New Year., may we release our ‘details’ to the Master. Pray.

Trust in Him to place those pieces of our lives in His order. In His timing.

“And I am sure of this, that he who began a good work in you

will bring it to completion at the day of Jesus Christ.”

Philippians 1:6 ESV

Verne