Wednesday Word

“Auld Lang Syne”

The song “Auld Lang Syne” is traditionally what we sing as we ring in a New Year, however, did you know it has nothing to do with a New Year, yet more about friendships or old acquaintances? A new year may be a good time for new resolutions, but the ending of an old year is a good time for reflection, especially in 2020.

I’ll admit, it does seem a little strange during the “social distancing” time and safety restrictions to talk about friendships and getting together. Few gifts in life are as precious as companions with whom we have shared the highs and lows of our lives. And most of the time, we didn’t choose our best friends, but much more God’s “hand of providence” brought us together. Through the shared joys of hobbies, interests or maybe even more of our value system of truth and spirituality. Old friendships (or best friends) is that sort of treasure.

Our old acquaintances, particularly those who helped us see and love what is true, pure, beautiful and excellent should not be forgotten. They should be recalled, reverenced and revisited because obviously they left an imprint on our souls that shaped and impacted who we are now.

The beginning of a new life chapter (2021) is a good time to remember precious loved ones of years’ past. And perhaps it is time, before it’s too late, to schedule that lunch with or make that phone call or write that email or old-fashioned handwritten letter to a cherished friend simply to express again or at least what they mean to you and how much you value and honor their friendship; whether near or far. As you toast the arrival of 2021, take a moment to remember the old and new acquaintances God has brought in your life that helped mold you into the person you are now and will be in 2021. It could be that God is “social distancing” us to bring us together and ultimately closer to Him. Maybe that should be your New Year’s resolution…

Here’s to you!!!

Kurt