Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 23, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Christmas.  I like Christmas.  I LOVE Easter and I really like Thanksgiving…but I like Christmas!

I realize that the trappings of time and tradition have added so much to the Scriptural account of the birth of our Savior.  Yet somewhere in that Silent Night, that Holy Night, that Midnight Clear, we find the Love of God personified in a Bethlehem stable.  What I find most interesting is how enamored we have become with Christmas Eve and Christmas Morning.  At most of our homes, by midday on the 25th the place looks more like a whirlwind blew through than the Norman Rockwell view of a day before.

Here’s why I find that interesting.  If we want to hold fast to the Birthday of Our King being on the 25th (which it isn’t, but follow the thought) – all of our heartfelt emotional connection with Christmas Eve or Christmas Morning might actually be directed to Christmas Night.  Christmas Night:  when we have reached that pinnacle of exhaustion, the festivities are concluded and we have returned to the fatigue of the rest of the year.  YES!  It is in that place that our Savior comes…when we are spent, tired and done.  How about that?

Here’s hoping that somewhere, sometime Christmas night we each find a moment to soak in the sweetness of that sacred moment and what that still means for us today.  Wow.  What a Blessing!

And amazement seized them all, and they glorified God and were filled with awe, saying, “We have seen extraordinary things today.”   Luke 5:26

Merry Christmas!!!!

 

  • Wally
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Walmart, FedEx unveil FREE at home ‘return service’

Verne HillDec 22, 2020

Doing THIS will help reduce the spread of colds, flu

Verne HillDec 22, 2020

How to deter ‘porch pirates’

Verne HillDec 22, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
all-day Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Nee... @ Winston-Salem Rescue Mission (Winston-Salem)
Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Nee... @ Winston-Salem Rescue Mission (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Several items are needed for the food pantry, such as… Canned Vegetables, Coffee, Cereal, Oatmeal, Jelly, Cooking Oil & other items. Also, as the holiday season approaches… VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED!! http://www.wsrescue.org 336.723.1848
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes