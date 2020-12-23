Wednesday Word

Christmas. I like Christmas. I LOVE Easter and I really like Thanksgiving…but I like Christmas!

I realize that the trappings of time and tradition have added so much to the Scriptural account of the birth of our Savior. Yet somewhere in that Silent Night, that Holy Night, that Midnight Clear, we find the Love of God personified in a Bethlehem stable. What I find most interesting is how enamored we have become with Christmas Eve and Christmas Morning. At most of our homes, by midday on the 25th the place looks more like a whirlwind blew through than the Norman Rockwell view of a day before.

Here’s why I find that interesting. If we want to hold fast to the Birthday of Our King being on the 25th (which it isn’t, but follow the thought) – all of our heartfelt emotional connection with Christmas Eve or Christmas Morning might actually be directed to Christmas Night. Christmas Night: when we have reached that pinnacle of exhaustion, the festivities are concluded and we have returned to the fatigue of the rest of the year. YES! It is in that place that our Savior comes…when we are spent, tired and done. How about that?

Here’s hoping that somewhere, sometime Christmas night we each find a moment to soak in the sweetness of that sacred moment and what that still means for us today. Wow. What a Blessing!

And amazement seized them all, and they glorified God and were filled with awe, saying, “We have seen extraordinary things today.” Luke 5:26

Merry Christmas!!!!