Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 16, 2020

I have always loved hearing or singing bits and pieces of the “Messiah” in the church choir, and  for some reason this song has been on my mind, lately.  The “Hallelujah Chorus “is from the Messiah as we all know the beautiful words and the sounds of harmony being so beautifully sung.  The Messiah was written by George Frideric Handel in 1741 for Easter.  A friend of Handel, Charles Jennens, wrote text taken from the King James Bible, based on the life of Jesus Christ and gave it to Handel.  They called their work “Messiah” from the Hebrew word Moshiach or “anointed one”.  It is divided into three parts:  the birth of Jesus, the passion and the resurrection.  It was originally Easter music but was switched in 1900, from Easter to Christmas because people made it a tradition to hear every year, with the Christmas audience filling up the church more than Easter.  Miles Hoffman estimates there are roughly a quarter of a million notes in the Messiah.  The performance of the entire “Messiah” takes around 2 ½ to 3 hours.  Handel uses over 60 Bible verses, but the ones that stand out the most are Isaiah 9:6 and Revelation 11:15, 19:6 and 19:16.  A child was born, He was named Jesus, and He is the King of Kings and the Lord of Lords.  He will reign forever!   Amen!!!

For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.   Isaiah 9:6 (ESV)

