Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

John HillDec 09, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

The whole world seems to be in a bad mood! Whatever happed to “Joy to the World?”  Doesn’t anybody know it’s Christmas!

I think many of us have the upset soul syndrome caused by filling our ears and hearts with too much of the world’s negative “junk food”.

The words and input from our friends, Facebook, radio, tv affect our mood, sense of well-being, and even outlook on life. This is super important because we have friends and all the other news bearers who “speak” into our lives just as we are the friends who ”speak” into the lives of others.

I heard a well-known pastor and author talk about the two kinds of “feeders” in our lives. I don’t think he called it that but essentially he said that “flesh people” tend to feed our “flesh” and “spiritual people” tend to feed our “spirit”. There’s the “Good Shepherd” but the “thief” who comes to steal, kill and destroy always hangs close by, often behind the veil.

Even we Christians can be so earth-centered we get weighed down with living by sight and miss the heavenly benefits of living a life of true faith in Christ. And we tend to feed others the same “meal” we are feeding ourselves.

I don’t know about you but I often get my fill of “flesh feeding”. God put in us a hunger for spiritual food. The remedy in some cases may mean we need to avoid too much “news”, some people and some conversations. But on the positive side, we need to seek out those reports and people who feed our spirit so we can go and do likewise.

The Christmas Story is THE Good News. Don’t bury it on the back page of your life! “Joy to the World, THE LORD IS COME!”

Merry Christmas with a capital J!

Papa John 

Joy to the world! the Lord is come;
Let earth receive her King;
Let every heart prepare him room,
And heaven and nature sing,

Joy to the world! the Saviour reigns;
Let men their songs employ;
While fields and floods, rocks, hills, and plains
Repeat the sounding joy,

No more let sins and sorrows grow,
Nor thorns infest the ground;
He comes to make His blessings flow
Far as the curse is found,

He rules the world with truth and grace,
And makes the nations prove
The glories of His righteousness,
And wonders, wonders, of His love.

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

Previous PostS@5: December 13, 2020
John Hill

Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth. My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine. MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P john@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Modified ‘Stay at Home’ order begins Friday (Dec 11)

Verne HillDec 10, 2020

Drive-Thru Candle Tea at Home Moravian DEC 11 + 12

Verne HillDec 10, 2020

Hanukkah begins at sundown Thursday

Verne HillDec 10, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 19 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 19, 2020 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes