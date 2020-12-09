Wednesday Word

The whole world seems to be in a bad mood! Whatever happed to “Joy to the World?” Doesn’t anybody know it’s Christmas!

I think many of us have the upset soul syndrome caused by filling our ears and hearts with too much of the world’s negative “junk food”.

The words and input from our friends, Facebook, radio, tv affect our mood, sense of well-being, and even outlook on life. This is super important because we have friends and all the other news bearers who “speak” into our lives just as we are the friends who ”speak” into the lives of others.

I heard a well-known pastor and author talk about the two kinds of “feeders” in our lives. I don’t think he called it that but essentially he said that “flesh people” tend to feed our “flesh” and “spiritual people” tend to feed our “spirit”. There’s the “Good Shepherd” but the “thief” who comes to steal, kill and destroy always hangs close by, often behind the veil.

Even we Christians can be so earth-centered we get weighed down with living by sight and miss the heavenly benefits of living a life of true faith in Christ. And we tend to feed others the same “meal” we are feeding ourselves.

I don’t know about you but I often get my fill of “flesh feeding”. God put in us a hunger for spiritual food. The remedy in some cases may mean we need to avoid too much “news”, some people and some conversations. But on the positive side, we need to seek out those reports and people who feed our spirit so we can go and do likewise.

The Christmas Story is THE Good News. Don’t bury it on the back page of your life! “Joy to the World, THE LORD IS COME!”

Merry Christmas with a capital J!

Papa John

Joy to the world! the Lord is come;

Let earth receive her King;

Let every heart prepare him room,

And heaven and nature sing,

Joy to the world! the Saviour reigns;

Let men their songs employ;

While fields and floods, rocks, hills, and plains

Repeat the sounding joy,

No more let sins and sorrows grow,

Nor thorns infest the ground;

He comes to make His blessings flow

Far as the curse is found,

He rules the world with truth and grace,

And makes the nations prove

The glories of His righteousness,

And wonders, wonders, of His love.