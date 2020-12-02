Hello Wednesday Word Family!!!!!

I pray that you all had a wonderful Thanksgiving with your family!!!! I pray that even though it may have been different from all others, that you all still found yourself singing praise and giving thanks to God!!!!

Regardless of what we see with our eyes, we have to walk by faith believing God to keep His Word not only to our hearts, to us, but the world at large!!!!! What He has said is true, His Word has not changed because we are living amid so many unknowns.

So, I hope you will join me and concentrate not on what we do not know, but on the sure things of God’s promise.

As we begin to celebrate Christmas, join me in remembering and giving thanks for some of the promises that he has kept:

Matthew 1:1-16 We see the promise of Jesus, first given to Abraham, the genealogy of Jesus. The promise of our Savior!!! You know I love genealogies, because it shows just how much purpose and plan God has for each of us!!! Many years passed between the first promise to when Jesus would be born of a virgin. Such detail, and yet each detail kept by our ever faithful, promise-keeping God!!!

Warren Wiersbe once said, “We live by God’s promises, not by God’s explanations.”

What did God promise?

Matt 1-22-23 All this took place to fulfill what the Lord had said through the prophet: “The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son, and they will call him Immanuel” (which means “God with us”).

I love the name Immanuel, God with us! No matter what we are going through. He is with us. We never have to doubt, just believe His promise. Because let’s agree, His promises are sometimes all we have!!! Stand on those promises, stand, and believe in the ever nearness, ever delivering power of our God!!!! Memorize and speak those promises to your heart, soul, and spirit!!!!! His Word contains promise after promise to us, His children.

May I encourage you with a few more promises that will help you in these troubled times:

“For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you.” Isaiah 41:13

“I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world, you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33

“For all the promises of God in Him are Yes, and in Him Amen, to the glory of God through us.” 2 Corinthians 1:20 —

He loves each of us so much! Never leaving or forsaking us!!!! When we look into the eyes of Baby Jesus in all of the nativities this year; let it be a reminder that He was born for us, each of us specifically!! His arms are outstretched to each of us, ever pursuing our hearts!!!

Rest in Him!!! He alone has the power to save, heal, restore, and give you peace!

As we prepare here at WBFJ for the promises of Christmas. We give thanks that He has provided each of you as family!!!!! You are a blessing to each of us!!!

We are thankful that as we prepare for our Day of Celebration on Thursday, 12-4-2020, that we hold onto His promise to provide:

And God is able to bless you abundantly, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. 2 Corinthians 9:8

Consider the ravens: They do not sow or reap, they have no storeroom or barn; yet God feeds them. And how much more valuable you are than birds. Luke 12:24

And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:19

As we pray believing that He will meet our needs here, we pray He meets your needs, too!!!!!!