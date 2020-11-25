Wednesday Word

I’ve spent the last 6 weeks with a Second Row Seat to the Final Act. It’s kind of an interactive, audience participation sort of thing. I’ve watched as those seated before me took their places for this event: sometimes reluctantly, sometimes willingly. Nevertheless, each stepped in when their role was in play. It made for a marvelous moment. One day, I may be asked to move up to the front row. Here’s hoping I’ve been a faithful understudy.

The star of the show remained on center stage: even when the lines didn’t come, the applause fell silent and the lights faded away. You might say that it was a one act play – with one real hero – a fascinating character that could command the room.

I was late getting to my seat…got there right before intermission. A careful observer to the last 40 years. Definitely worth the price of admission…and I’d empty my bank account to see it again.

The Director has promised an encore, but right now the stage is dark. You see, this Director is all about encores. It’s what He does. That’s why I enjoy all of His productions. I even signed up for one myself. That way I get to actually be in His encore. How cool is that?

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving. We have so much to be thankful for. That’s something I have truly appreciated from this perspective of life…and the end of it. I have learned that sometimes the seats are uncomfortable and sometimes the view is obstructed. That’s okay. That’s actually something we can be thankful for. Appreciate the moment. These masterpieces are over before you know it.