Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Verne HillNov 18, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

“He (God) makes wars to cease throughout the earth;

He breaks the bow and shatters the spear;

He burns the shields in the fire.

“Be still and know that I am God;

I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted over the earth.”

Psalm 26:9-10 ESV

 

Silence is the absence of sound. Or is it…

 

4′33″ (pronounced “four thirty-three”) is a three-movement ‘musical’ composition by American experimental composer John Cage.

Cage was unconventional, a free-thinker, an artist. Someone who pushed the norms.

4’33’ was composed in 1952, and first ‘performed’ later that same year by pianist David Tudor.

According to accounts, Tudor walked on stage near Woodstock, New York, sat down at the piano and played, well nothing.

 

Audience members at first had no idea what to make of Cage’s controversial composition.

Some patrons just stared. Some began to fidget. Some walked out.

4’33” (or the composition of silence) was intended to help (or force) the audience to discover “the absence of intended sounds”.

Or the “impossibility of actual silence in life”. Coughing, squeaking seats, even departing footsteps became part of the unusual composition.

 

Even in our own stillness, there is noise. We can’t escape it.

Yet, the scriptures instruct us to ‘be still’.  To rest. To reflect.

The Father is commanding us to ‘be still’.

Are we listening?

 

Verne

 

Sources:

https://www.britannica.com/topic/433-by-Cage

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/59902/101-masterpieces-john-cages-433

https://www.npr.org/programs/ted-radio-hour/923960989/sound-and-silence?showDate=2020-10-16

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday News, November 18, 2020

Verne HillNov 18, 2020

Operation Christmas Child

Wally DeckerNov 17, 2020

Tuesday News, November 17, 2020

Verne HillNov 17, 2020

Community Events

Nov
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Also, you can sponsor a child this Christmas! http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Th... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Nov 25 all-day
Non-perishable items are needed to help make Thanksgiving Meal Boxes for those in need throughout the community. Items needed: stuffing mix, canned yams, green beans, canned pumpkin & more! Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon)[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups. Also, Samaritan Ministries encourages you to collect your loose change[...]
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Thursday (8-4)  & Friday (9-Noon) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry[...]
all-day The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
The Salvation Army Needs Food Pa... @ Salvation Army (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 24 all-day
Non-perishable food items (especially cereal) to donate to the food pantry and for children in need throughout the community. Also, you are encouraged to select a child’s name through the Angel Tree program this Christmas![...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes