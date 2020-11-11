Wednesday Word

Thank You Veterans!!

There is no better way to honor a veteran than in prayer or pro-actively serving them.

Here are a few specific kinds of prayers and “do good” ideas for this Veterans Day!

PRAYERS

To Feel Honored

God, please let every veteran of our nation’s armed forces feel truly and appropriately honored by the attention and appreciation of their fellow citizens. Let no one feel forgotten or neglected. Let every man and woman, young or old, feel the deep and enduring gratitude of our nation and its inhabitants.

To Be Understood

Father, You know that it can be difficult for a person who has returned from battle or stressful military service to reintegrate into normal everyday life. You know that veterans can feel isolated and alone. So I ask You to place in the path of our veterans those who do understand (or strive to), that they may feel less alone. Remind them often that while their fellow human beings may never fully comprehend, Lord, you see and can identify with them in everything.

To Be Healed

Lord, you know how deep a warrior’s wounds go. You know the loss that many of our veterans in body and soul. You know the memories that haunt them and the scars that many of them continue to carry. Please bring healing to those veterans who still hurt. Please grant patience and wisdom to those around them who cannot understand but can sometimes help the healing process.

To Know You

Almighty God, You know every veteran by name. You know their deeds, their hard work, and their perseverance. You know their needs, both material and spiritual. Please draw each one closer to you and grant them all the peace that passes understanding, the peace of Christ to rule in their hearts, and joy in your presence, with eternal pleasures at your right hand forevermore.

PRO-ACTIVE WAYS

Quality Time

Call or visit a veteran and ask about their time in the military. This is one way to engage beyond just saying thank you. Ask a vet where they served, where were they stationed, and what specific jobs they did while serving.

Words of Affirmation

If you’re not close to a veteran, write a thank you card and drop it off at a VA hospital. If you’re not in time for this Veterans Day, that’s fine; a thoughtful card is appreciated any time. Or, contact Operation Gratitude which sends letters of thanks and care packages to veterans as well as deployed vets.

Acts of Service

Perhaps you or your church group or scout group would like to actively help a vet in your own community? Contact a local veterans assistance program about helping do yard work or running errands. There’s sure to be a need even beyond just Veterans Day.

Gifts

If you make charitable donations, consider helping your local veterans including the wounded veterans. Or, sponsor an “honor flight” to send veterans of World War II, Korea, and Vietnam to Washington D.C. to see their national monuments.

(Sources: Almanac.com & Guideposts.org)

