Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerNov 04, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

When you read this, it will be the morning after Election Day 2020 and, hopefully, all has been decided.  So goodbye Political Ads and hello Christmas ads.  At least that’s the usual cycle.

Yesterday morning I woke up with a very troubled heart.  I like neither divisiveness or conflict, and politics seem to bring out the worst of both. Our country has seemed more divided than ever.  I’ve listened to both sides of the political aisle beat each other up and down for months.  I’ve listened to Christian brothers and sisters debate, sometimes heatedly, who should be President of our great country.  Oh, and I probably should add that at this point yesterday I had yet to vote.

When I got up yesterday morning I prayed, then was led to call a dear brother and friend.  “I just don’t know what to do,” I said.  And I wasn’t simply asking him about advice on casting my vote.  I was asking him about my heart and the hearts of others when this morning comes.  “Where do we go from here as Christ followers?” was the larger question.  “Does everything depend so much on who was elected yesterday?”  He shared some scripture, some thoughts and suggested I read Psalm 146.  And as soon as we got off the phone that’s what I did.  When I finished reading once, I read it a second time.  And at that very moment, I felt a sense of hope and peace in my heart like I hadn’t for some time. The Lord had healed and renewed my heart right then and there. So, I want to share it with you this morning:

Psalm 146

Praise the Lord.[a]

Praise the Lord, my soul.

I will praise the Lord all my life;
I will sing praise to my God as long as I live.
Do not put your trust in princes,
in human beings, who cannot save.
When their spirit departs, they return to the ground;
on that very day their plans come to nothing.
Blessed are those whose help is the God of Jacob,
whose hope is in the Lord their God.

He is the Maker of heaven and earth,
the sea, and everything in them—
he remains faithful forever.
He upholds the cause of the oppressed
and gives food to the hungry.
The Lord sets prisoners free,
    the Lord gives sight to the blind,
the Lord lifts up those who are bowed down,
the Lord loves the righteous.
The Lord watches over the foreigner
and sustains the fatherless and the widow,
but he frustrates the ways of the wicked.

10 The Lord reigns forever,
your God, O Zion, for all generations.

Praise the Lord.

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

