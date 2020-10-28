Wednesday Word

Monday, Ron and I, celebrated our 29th Wedding Anniversary! When we were saying those vows all those years ago, we never expected to be caring for ailing parents that had once been so strong, nor saying “see you later to the matriarchs of our family,” so soon. We expected it to look a little different than it has. We are so thankful for all of the good times, the two beautiful children God loaned to us, Aaron and Addy. All the love and laughter intertwined with the hard times.

We married knowing that Jesus would be the center of our marriage. We married making a covenant between God and each other. We knew we could depend on Him, even in the hard times, when we did not feel we could depend on each other. We entered this sacred commitment knowing that He would be faithful to keep us. It did not depend on us entirely, but on our God who first decided marriage was the perfect union.

After all, God created marriage. It was not an original thought man had. God created marriage to give us a tangible expression of His love for the Bride of Christ! You and Me. He loves us so much that He gave us the ability to marry one another, with Him in the center, to walk out a beautiful picture of His love for us, the Bride of Christ.

Almost two weeks ago, Ron and I had the honor and privilege to be a part of our son’s Aaron marriage to his lovely bride, Savannah. When Savannah walked into the room, Aaron was visibly moved by her!! His eyes filled with tears as his bride continued to approach him. He was overwhelmed by her.

I could not help but have my eyes fill up as I watched Aaron behold his bride, the whole time thinking about how our God sees us, and the wedding supper that awaits each of us that know Him as Lord and Savior.

And I saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, “Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

And he who was seated on the throne said, “Behold, I am making all things new.” Also he said, “Write this down, for these words are trustworthy and true.” And he said to me, “It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end. To the thirsty I will give from the spring of the water of life without payment. The one who conquers will have this heritage, and I will be his God and he will be my son. But as for the cowardly, the faithless, the detestable, as for murderers, the sexually immoral, sorcerers, idolaters, and all liars, their portion will be in the lake that burns with fire and sulfur, which is the second death.”

Then came one of the seven angels who had the seven bowls full of the seven last plagues and spoke to me, saying, “Come, I will show you the Bride, the wife of the Lamb.” Revelation 21:2-9

Our twenty-nine years may not have been perfect, but the Perfect One holds us together and we feel Him and hear Him cheering us on to hold on to Him and each other tightly!! We will be doing the same for our son, Aaron, and our lovely daughter in love Savannah, as they walk out the beautiful union of marriage.

We will cheer you on, too, no matter where you find yourself in life, hang on, the best is yet to be!!!!!